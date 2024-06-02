NASA postponed the launch of the Boeing Starliner with astronauts

The launch of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft with two astronauts on board was stopped less than four minutes before launch. This is reported by the Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, reports UNN.

Details

The space capsule with NASA astronauts Bari "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams was scheduled to launch at 12:25 North American Eastern time, when Kiev was supposed to be 19:25.

This flight is designed to test the ability of Starliner spacecraft to safely transport crew to and from the International Space Station.

However, the system, called the ground launch sequencer, did not load in the correct working configuration after switching to counting terminals, so the pf was postponed four minutes before takeoff, NASA said.

The launch of Starliner has already been postponed several times. Ahead of the scheduled launch on June 1, Boeing and NASA expressed confidence that this time they did everything possible to make the mission a success.

addition

Given the fact that the Starliner has never flown with humans on board, teams from NASA and Boeing have repeatedly stated that they will proceed cautiously and postpone the launch until they feel they can do so safely.

Official sources who are monitoring the launch told reporters that a new launch is now being considered for several days: June 1, 5 and 6.

NASA says Boeing's Starliner safe to fly "as is" with small helium leak