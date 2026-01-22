NASA astronaut Suni Williams, a record-holder among women, retires after completing a nine-month mission

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
10:20 PM • 3260 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 11505 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 17986 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 28622 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 20362 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 33253 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 35779 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 20895 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 21792 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 39612 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The energy situation in Kyiv Oblast remains difficult, 3.5 stages of blackouts have been introduced - KOVAJanuary 21, 05:10 PM • 3758 views
We are moderately close to signing an agreement: Trump on UkraineJanuary 21, 05:29 PM • 3688 views
EU blocks trade deal with US in protest over GreenlandJanuary 21, 05:45 PM • 3302 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 5332 views
There is no heating in the President's Office, employees are asked not to use electric heaters - advisor to the headJanuary 21, 06:56 PM • 4236 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 28624 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 33254 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 31288 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 35779 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 51845 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Europe
Davos
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhoto11:40 PM • 1280 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 5364 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 8392 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 31288 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 29110 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

NASA astronaut Suni Williams, a record-holder among women, retires after completing a nine-month mission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

NASA astronaut Suni Williams has retired after 27 years of service, having spent 608 days in space and setting a record among women. Her last mission on Starliner lasted nine months due to technical malfunctions, instead of the planned week.

NASA astronaut Suni Williams, a record-holder among women, retires after completing a nine-month mission

NASA astronaut Suni Williams, who spent over nine months on the International Space Station due to technical malfunctions of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, has officially retired. The space agency announced that her resignation took effect at the end of December. Her colleague on the test flight, Butch Wilmore, left NASA last summer. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Williams, 60, a former Navy captain, dedicated over 27 years to NASA. During this time, she completed three missions, spending a total of 608 days in space. She also set a world record among women for the longest duration of spacewalks, totaling 62 hours over nine excursions.

NASA medical evacuation: ISS crew successfully returns to Earth earlier than planned15.01.26, 12:59 • 3993 views

Williams' last mission in 2024 was supposed to last only a week, but due to critical problems with the Starliner capsule's engines, her stay in orbit was prolonged. Eventually, the astronauts returned to Earth only last March on a SpaceX company spacecraft. New NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman called Williams "a pioneer in human spaceflight" and congratulated her on her well-deserved retirement.

Future of the Boeing Starliner program

After the incident with the crew of Williams and Wilmore, NASA revised its plans for operating Boeing-made spacecraft. The next Starliner mission, scheduled for late 2026, will be purely cargo. The agency aims to ensure that all technical shortcomings of the engines and control systems are completely eliminated before again allowing crewed flights on this type of vessel. 

NASA rocket for Artemis 2 mission arrives at launch pad: launch scheduled for February18.01.26, 03:36 • 5041 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Retirement age
Boeing Starliner
Boeing
SpaceX
NASA