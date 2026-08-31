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NASA and SpaceX postponed the launch of a mission to the ISS due to a leak in the Dragon spacecraft

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The launch of Crew-13 to the ISS was postponed due to an oxidizer leak in Dragon's propulsion system. A new date for the mission has not yet been determined.

NASA and SpaceX postponed the launch of a mission to the ISS due to a leak in the Dragon spacecraft

NASA and SpaceX have postponed the launch of the Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station due to an oxidizer leak in the propulsion system of the Dragon spacecraft. Specialists are conducting additional tests, Bloomberg reports, citing NASA, writes UNN.

Details

A new launch date for Crew-13 has not yet been determined. The mission crew is expected to include astronauts from the United States, Canada, and Russia.

Dragon is SpaceX’s primary spacecraft for transporting astronauts and cargo into orbit. For the United States, it remains the only American spacecraft currently used to deliver crews to the ISS.

SpaceX continues other launches

Meanwhile, on Sunday, SpaceX successfully launched a $4.3 billion NASA space telescope designed to study dark matter and dark energy.

NASA has launched the new Roman space telescope to study dark matter and exoplanets30.08.26, 20:28 • 3480 views

After the launch, U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference dedicated to the mission. In addition, on August 28, he began the process of creating an American space academy that will train personnel for the U.S. Space Force and NASA’s civilian programs.

SpaceX retrieved Starship from the Indian Ocean a month after launch30.08.26, 05:55 • 4968 views

Stepan Haftko

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