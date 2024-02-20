ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Naftogaz will modernize CHP plants and develop green projects together with Japan

Naftogaz will modernize CHP plants and develop green projects together with Japan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30254 views

Naftogaz Group signed memorandums with two Japanese companies to modernize its thermal power plants and develop a joint wind energy project.

Naftogaz Group has signed memorandums with two Japanese companies to modernize its thermal power plants and develop a joint wind energy project. The signing took place on the occasion of the Conference on Economic Development and Reconstruction in Tokyo, Naftogaz said, UNN reports .

Details

Japan's Sumitomo Corporation (SC) will help conduct a feasibility study for the modernization of heat supply systems in Ukraine with the support of the Japanese government.

The SC will also help attract financing from Japanese government financial institutions.

The thermal power plants in Ukraine, especially those that were transferred to Naftogaz, were built a long time ago and have an extremely outdated material base. We are very interested in modernizing them using advanced Japanese technologies. This is an important cooperation that we hope will lead to real infrastructure projects

said Oleksiy Chernyshev, Head of Naftogaz Group.

The installation of 1 MW of wind turbines is envisaged by the second memorandum signed by Naftogaz Group with the Japanese company Komaihaltec.

The turbines are to be installed at one of the Group's facilities.

This project is part of our drive to achieve full carbon neutrality. It will allow us to replace the energy from traditional sources consumed by the facility with clean wind energy. We hope that the project will meet our expectations and that we will be able to extend the experience to other Group facilities

said Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Addendum Addendum

Sumitomo is a large Japanese industrial and trading group of companies with diversified business interests in various industries around the world. It has over 400 years of history. The group's total assets are estimated at approximately USD 90 billion.

Komaihaltec is a Japanese company that specializes in the production of wind turbines and other renewable energy equipment.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologies
naftogazNaftogaz
tokyoTokyo
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine

