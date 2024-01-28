Naftogaz services resume operation after large-scale cyberattack

The services of Naftogaz of Ukraine have resumed their work after a large-scale cyberattack on January 25. This was reported by the company's press service on Facebook, UNN reports .

Our services are back online. All technical issues with our websites and call center have been resolved, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the transmission of readings is available as usual from 28 to 5.

Recall

On January 25, Naftogaz of Ukraine reported a large-scale cyberattack on one of its data centers, which led to the shutdown of its websites and call center.

Also, Ukrposhta and Ukrtransbezpeka reported serious technical failures in their IT systems, affecting access to the Shlyakh system, among others.

