200 Million Gigabytes of Enemy Digital Array Destroyed: DIU Tells of Cyberattack on Russian Space Hydrometeorology Center

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 26694 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105248 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133556 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133128 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173766 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170668 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278924 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178101 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167080 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 42246 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100857 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100437 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102364 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 57968 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 26755 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247072 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232247 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257643 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 22903 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133561 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105094 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105147 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121357 views
200 Million Gigabytes of Enemy Digital Array Destroyed: DIU Tells of Cyberattack on Russian Space Hydrometeorology Center

200 Million Gigabytes of Enemy Digital Array Destroyed: DIU Tells of Cyberattack on Russian Space Hydrometeorology Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26977 views

Ukrainian hackers from the BO Team group have successfully conducted a cyberattack on the Far Eastern Research Center for Space Hydrometeorology "Planeta", a Russian state-owned enterprise. More than 200 million gigabytes of data were destroyed and losses of about USD 10 million were caused.

Ukrainian hackers have carried out a successful cyberattack, destroying the database of the Far Eastern Research Center for Space Hydrometeorology "Planeta". The value of the digital array lost by Russia may be at least $10 million.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

According to the agency, cyber volunteers-patriots from the BO Team group conducted a successful cyber attack, destroying the database of the Far Eastern Research Center for Space Hydrometeorology "Planeta". This Russian state-owned federal enterprise receives and processes data from satellites and provides relevant products to more than 50 state entities, primarily the Ministry of War, the General Staff and the services of the Ministry of Health  of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the penetration into the center's database, 280 servers, 2 petabytes (200 million gigabytes) of data were destroyed, causing the occupier almost $10 million in losses.

Walked more than 600 km: the DIU told the details of the destruction of three enemy TU-22M3s in August last year24.01.24, 09:43 • 28284 views

The consequences are devastating! The penetration of the center's database allowed the destruction of 280 servers involved in the general network. The amount of information destroyed is about 2 petabytes (200 million gigabytes) of data. The cost of the digital array lost by Russia may be at least $10 million. 

- the statement reads.
Image

The DIU notes that as a result of the cyberattack, the following were destroyed: meteorological and satellite data, which were actively used by the Russian Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Emergency Situations; "luxosmos" and a number of other agencies of the aggressor state; and unique research that had been developed over the years.

In addition, they managed to paralyze the work of the supercomputers that are equipped with the Far Eastern center - it is indicated that they cannot be fully restored. In this sense, it is pointed out that one such computing device together with the software costs 350 thousand dollars, and accordingly, it will be impossible to re-obtain such computer software in the face of tough sanctions against Russia.

Increasing the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine and more: the Ministry of Defense summarized the results of another "Ramstein"23.01.24, 20:40 • 109242 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

Contact us about advertising