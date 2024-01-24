200 Million Gigabytes of Enemy Digital Array Destroyed: DIU Tells of Cyberattack on Russian Space Hydrometeorology Center

Ukrainian hackers have carried out a successful cyberattack, destroying the database of the Far Eastern Research Center for Space Hydrometeorology "Planeta". The value of the digital array lost by Russia may be at least $10 million.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

According to the agency, cyber volunteers-patriots from the BO Team group conducted a successful cyber attack, destroying the database of the Far Eastern Research Center for Space Hydrometeorology "Planeta". This Russian state-owned federal enterprise receives and processes data from satellites and provides relevant products to more than 50 state entities, primarily the Ministry of War, the General Staff and the services of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the penetration into the center's database, 280 servers, 2 petabytes (200 million gigabytes) of data were destroyed, causing the occupier almost $10 million in losses.

The consequences are devastating! The penetration of the center's database allowed the destruction of 280 servers involved in the general network. The amount of information destroyed is about 2 petabytes (200 million gigabytes) of data. The cost of the digital array lost by Russia may be at least $10 million. - the statement reads.

The DIU notes that as a result of the cyberattack, the following were destroyed: meteorological and satellite data, which were actively used by the Russian Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Emergency Situations; "luxosmos" and a number of other agencies of the aggressor state; and unique research that had been developed over the years.

In addition, they managed to paralyze the work of the supercomputers that are equipped with the Far Eastern center - it is indicated that they cannot be fully restored. In this sense, it is pointed out that one such computing device together with the software costs 350 thousand dollars, and accordingly, it will be impossible to re-obtain such computer software in the face of tough sanctions against Russia.

