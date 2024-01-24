Walked more than 600 km: the DIU told the details of the destruction of three enemy TU-22M3s in August last year

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine provided details of a special operation by a group of Ukrainian scouts led by Colonel Oleh Babiy, who traveled over 600 kilometers through enemy territory to destroy three enemy TU-22 aircraft that were bombing Ukraine. However, this raid was Babiy's last.

This is stated on the website of the GUR, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Oleh Babiy's reconnaissance group covered more than 600 km on foot through enemy territory to fulfill a special combat mission - to stop Russian air bombardment of Ukrainian cities.

In that battle, on August 30, 2023, while covering the retreat of his comrades-in-arms, Ukrainian reconnaissance man Lieutenant Colonel Oleh Babii was mortally wounded and killed. For his heroic feat, Oleh Babii was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star. Posthumously.

The hero is survived by his wife and two small children.

Having penetrated deep into the enemy's rear, the scouts accomplished their task - they destroyed a Russian TU-22M3 bomber and disabled two more, but also suffered irreparable losses. Returning to the territory controlled by Ukraine, Colonel Oleh Babii's reconnaissance group was ambushed and engaged in an unequal battle with the Russian invaders - GUR adds.

The youngest daughter was only one year old at the time of her father's death.

"The last successfully completed task of Oleh Babii's reconnaissance group - the destruction and disabling of three Russian TU-22M3 bombers - significantly disrupted the plans of the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation to launch missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine and actually completely destabilized the work of airfields and long-range aviation base points," the DIU emphasized.

Recall

On August 19, 2023 , a Tu-22M3 bomber exploded at an air base near Novgorod, almost 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.