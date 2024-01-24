Walked more than 600 km: the DIU told the details of the destruction of three enemy TU-22M3s in August last year

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 6183 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 25973 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 23279 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 28897 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 110439 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116862 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148257 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142700 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179134 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172784 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 62637 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 73139 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100521 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 62544 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 37856 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 25973 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 110439 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288539 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255353 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240353 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 6325 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100535 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148266 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108980 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108818 views
Walked more than 600 km: the DIU told the details of the destruction of three enemy TU-22M3s in August last year

Walked more than 600 km: the DIU told the details of the destruction of three enemy TU-22M3s in August last year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28287 views

In August last year, a group of Ukrainian scouts led by Colonel Oleh Babiy traveled more than 600 kilometers on foot through enemy territory to destroy three Russian TU-22M3 bombers, stopping the bombing of Ukrainian cities. As a result of the operation, Colonel Babiy was killed.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine provided details of a special operation by a group of Ukrainian scouts led by Colonel Oleh Babiy, who traveled over 600 kilometers through enemy territory to destroy three enemy TU-22 aircraft that were bombing Ukraine. However, this raid was Babiy's last.

This is stated on the website of the GUR, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Oleh Babiy's reconnaissance group covered more than 600 km on foot through enemy territory to fulfill a special combat mission - to stop Russian air bombardment of Ukrainian cities. 

In that battle, on August 30, 2023, while covering the retreat of his comrades-in-arms, Ukrainian reconnaissance man Lieutenant Colonel Oleh Babii was mortally wounded and killed. For his heroic feat, Oleh Babii was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star. Posthumously.

The hero is survived by his wife and two small children.

Having penetrated deep into the enemy's rear, the scouts accomplished their task - they destroyed a Russian TU-22M3 bomber and disabled two more, but also suffered irreparable losses. Returning to the territory controlled by Ukraine, Colonel Oleh Babii's reconnaissance group was ambushed and engaged in an unequal battle with the Russian invaders

- GUR adds. 

The youngest daughter was only one year old at the time of her father's death.

"The last successfully completed task of Oleh Babii's reconnaissance group - the destruction and disabling of three Russian TU-22M3 bombers - significantly disrupted the plans of the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation to launch missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine and actually completely destabilized the work of airfields and long-range aviation base points," the DIU emphasized.

Recall

On August 19, 2023 , a Tu-22M3 bomber exploded at an air base near Novgorod, almost 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

