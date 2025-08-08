$41.460.15
NABU will request the publication of all materials regarding the involvement of two detectives in cooperation with the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1344 views

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos asks the SBU to publish all materials regarding the involvement of two NABU employees, including Ruslan Magomedrasulov, in pro-Russian influences. One of the employees, Ruslan Magomedrasulov, has been detained on suspicion of treason.

NABU will request the publication of all materials regarding the involvement of two detectives in cooperation with the Russian Federation

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau will ask the Security Service to publish all materials regarding the involvement of two NABU employees in pro-Russian influences. In particular, this concerns one of the detective chiefs, Ruslan Magomedrasulov. This was stated by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos during a briefing on Friday, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Two employees are in custody, and three more employees have been notified of suspicion of committing a traffic accident; the investigation is ongoing. And two employees are in custody on charges of treason. Two internal official investigations were immediately launched at NABU. I sent an appeal to the SBU asking them to provide materials and evidence confirming the involvement of these two employees in Russian influence.

- said Kryvonos.

Kryvonos reported that he received a response from the SBU regarding one NABU employee.

Yesterday, I received a corresponding letter from the SBU regarding one of them, but I was not given permission to disclose its content publicly. What I can say is, first, I will definitely request additional materials, and I am waiting for a response regarding the other employee. I will ask for permission to publish the materials provided to me, because I do not believe they should be hidden from Ukrainian society.

- stated Kryvonos.

The NABU director emphasized that he would ask the SBU to publish all available materials on both employees in the public domain.

I would also ask the SBU to publish all available materials on both employees in the public domain, so that Ukrainian society can see all available evidence, and I can make a decision within the framework of the official investigation based on these materials.

- said Kryvonos.

SBU refutes that NABU employee Magamedrasulov was detained because of Mindich31.07.25, 15:27 • 3731 view

Context

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained the head of one of the territorial detective departments of NABU, Ruslan Magamedrasulov. He is suspected of aiding Russia.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Ruslan Magamedrasulov into custody. The court also sent the detective's father into custody.

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, reported that Ruslan Magomedrasulov, one of the heads of the territorial detective departments of NABU, conducted business with Russia, and his parents supported the occupiers.

Anna Murashko

