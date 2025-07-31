SBU refutes that NABU employee Magamedrasulov was detained because of Mindich

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that information about the alleged political motives for the detention of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov is not true. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the SBU press service.

Details

In recent days, distorted information from anonymous sources has been spreading regarding the detention of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov by the Security Service of Ukraine. In particular, there are active attempts to spread the opinion in society that this person was detained not on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state (Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), but due to political motives - the SBU stated.

The service also claims that all rumors that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly documenting one of the well-known Ukrainian businessmen are not true.

As the investigation established, the suspect had contacts with representatives of the aggressor country and acted as an intermediary in the sale of his father's technical hemp batches to the Russian Federation (Republic of Dagestan). Having studied the case materials and thorough evidence, the court sent Magamedrasulov into custody until September 16 without the right to bail - the SBU informs.

In addition, they state that in this context, the statements of certain representatives of public organizations, who, according to the SBU, deliberately manipulate facts when evaluating the materials published by the Service, seem at least strange.

In particular, they claim that the suspect allegedly traded with Uzbekistan, not Dagestan, and "do not notice" the evidence, including authentic audio recordings of the suspect's conversations and documents of the relevant state program of the Russian Federation, officially published by the SBU. All evidence, confirmed by relevant examinations, will receive a proper assessment in court. Given this, the SBU calls on the media not to produce any politically motivated theories that have no real justification - the SBU states.

The Security Service of Ukraine also emphasizes that it operates within the legal framework and will continue to do everything possible to neutralize the harmful influence of the Russian Federation on any state structures.

Context

An interlocutor of UP in anti-corruption bodies stated that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the detained and arrested official of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Investigations, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman Timur Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal-95" studio.

Recall

SBU, SBI, and OGP employees previously conducted over 70 searches regarding NABU employees.

In particular, the Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the SBU, detained the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ruslan Magamedrasulov. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation.

Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation, into custody.