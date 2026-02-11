NABU Director Kryvonos: Bureau should not return corrupt money to the state.

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 3258 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 12183 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM • 15564 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 31069 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 33041 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 30074 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 31007 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 24971 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 19971 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 23175 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 7292 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 11814 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 7014 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 12158 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideo07:49 AM • 5458 views
Publications
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 1518 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 12189 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 33515 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 40137 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 36335 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
David L. Grange
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 3946 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 26761 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 28396 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 27635 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 53051 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Bild

NABU Director Kryvonos: Bureau should not return corrupt money to the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

NABU Director Kryvonos: Bureau should not return corrupt money to the state.

NABU Director Kryvonos: Bureau should not return corrupt money to the state

NABU head Semen Kryvonos claims that the effectiveness of his agency is not measured by the funds returned to the budget. He stated this at a briefing, answering a question about why Ukraine spends many times more money on maintaining NABU than it returns to the state through its work, reports UNIAN.

According to him, there is an indirect economic effect from NABU's activities, but this anti-corruption body does not consider returning corrupt funds to the budget its function.

"And how to assess the economic effect of NABU's actions? Returning funds to the state budget is not our main function," Kryvonos said.

When asked to clarify that NABU was created specifically to combat corruption and the embezzlement of taxpayers' money, its head noted: "there is a corrupt component in the SBI as well, and their funding is greater than ours."

According to the NABU director, the Bureau's activities should not be evaluated with economic metrics, as revenue generation for the budget is not the Bureau's function.

"I want to understand in this question whether NABU's main task is to justify its economic feasibility? That is, to return as much money in a year as is allocated for its existence, for detectives' salaries, for fueling cars, cartridges..." he said.

The NABU director is convinced that the economic reproaches that NABU "earns little" are manipulations by the anti-corruption bureau's adversaries: "But this is precisely what our opponents often manipulate: look, 2.6 billion hryvnias were spent on them, and they returned 600 million. So, everything is measured through economic effect?"

As reported earlier, NABU will receive 2.6 billion UAH in funding per year starting in January, while last year it returned only 680 million UAH to the budget. Without the Bureau, the Ukrainian budget would have an additional almost 2 billion UAH annually. In total, over 10 years of its existence, NABU has spent more than 10.6 billion UAH of Ukrainian taxpayers' money.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
State budget
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine