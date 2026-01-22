$43.180.08
NABU detectives conducted searches at the 'Lutsk' customs post of the Volyn customs: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

NABU detectives conducted searches at the 'Lutsk' customs post and other real estate objects used by officials of the Volyn customs. As a result of the investigative actions, over $850,000 was seized.

NABU detectives conducted searches at the 'Lutsk' customs post of the Volyn customs: what is known

NABU detectives conducted searches at the "Lutsk" customs post of the Volyn customs, as well as at other real estate objects. As reported by the Bureau, during the investigative actions, over $850 thousand were discovered and seized, UNN reports.

NABU detectives, under the procedural guidance of SAPO prosecutors, conducted searches at the "Lutsk" customs post of the Volyn customs, as well as at other real estate objects, which, in particular, were used by officials of the specified unit.

- the message says.

As reported by the Bureau, as a result of the search of one of these objects, over $850 thousand were discovered and seized.

Investigative actions were carried out in accordance with current legislation. No person has been detained yet, and no suspicion has been reported. Other details are not disclosed to preserve the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation.

- stated in the message.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Real estate
Search
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Volyn Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Lutsk