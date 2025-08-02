NABU and SAP exposed large-scale corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW: 4 people detained, including a People's Deputy and National Guard servicemen

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have exposed large-scale corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment. Among the defendants are a current People's Deputy of Ukraine, heads of district and city military-civilian administrations, and servicemen of the National Guard. The latter have already been suspended from their positions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SAP press service.

Details

Today, a number of measures were carried out to expose individuals involved in committing a corruption crime. Among those exposed for bribery are a current People's Deputy of Ukraine, heads of district and city military-civilian administrations; servicemen of the National Guard. The essence of the scheme was to conclude state contracts with supplier enterprises at knowingly inflated prices - up to 30% of the contract amount was returned to the participants of the crime in the form of illegal benefits - the statement says.

It is noted that 4 people were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

At the same time, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that an official investigation had been launched, and the Commander of the National Guard had suspended the defendants from their positions.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs consistently and fundamentally opposes corruption at all levels. The recent exposure of National Guard servicemen is the result of the work of law enforcement colleagues and proof that there can be no untouchables among lawbreakers. But reaction is not everything. In the National Guard, we are implementing systemic safeguards that should make abuse from within impossible. This refers to the newly created Department for Control over Service (Combat) Activities - Klymenko reported.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko, as a result of which he announced that one of the people's deputies, heads of district and city administrations, and National Guard servicemen had been exposed for bribery.