Russia attacked the energy sector, leaving more than 300,000 without power in Mykolaiv and the region

Russia has once again attacked energy infrastructure in the south. In Mykolaiv and the region, power outages have occurred as a result of the enemy strike, leaving more than 300,000 consumers without electricity, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Heorhii Reshetylov said on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"This morning, the enemy once again attacked the energy infrastructure of the Mykolaiv region with Shahed-type attack UAVs. Energy facilities in the region have been damaged. A number of sections have been emergency-disconnected. Problems with electricity supply arose in the city of Mykolaiv and in the communities of Mykolaiv and Bashtanka districts. According to preliminary information, more than 300,000 subscribers are without electricity," Reshetylov wrote.

As Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported on social media, the Russians have been attacking the city since nighttime, and explosions were heard again in the morning.

According to the information from the Regional Military Administration, yesterday evening the enemy attacked the city with "Banderol" cruise missiles. An energy infrastructure facility in the city was targeted. As a result of the attack, windows in three apartment buildings, an administrative building, three garages, and a car were damaged. There were no casualties.

As a result of the nighttime attacks, a household goods supermarket and a warehouse in Mykolaiv were damaged. There were no casualties. In addition, during the night, the enemy attacked an energy infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv district with an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

In Mykolaiv, "due to the de-energization of the power grid as a result of enemy shelling, there is currently temporarily no voltage throughout the city," and changes have been made to the operation of electric transport, Mykolaivelektrotrans also said. "In this regard, and taking into account the technical specifics of electric transport operations, routes in the city will be served by 37 PTS trolleybuses with an autonomous range of up to 20 km," the municipal enterprise reported.



According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, energy workers and all relevant services are working. "We are consolidating all available forces and resources to eliminate the consequences of the attack as quickly as possible and restore electricity for the people," he said.

Problems with electricity are also being recorded in Kherson, in southern Ukraine.

"We are recording power outages in the Kherson community. Experts are currently determining the causes of the power outage," wrote Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson CMA, on social media.

One person was killed as a result of the attack on Izmail District; transport infrastructure was damaged