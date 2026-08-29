One person was killed as a result of the attack on Izmail District; transport infrastructure was damaged

During the night of August 29, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's Odesa region, resulting in one person being killed and others injured. This was reported by the operational headquarters of the Izmail District State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The attack damaged transport infrastructure facilities. The number of injured people and the nature of the damage are currently being уточнено.

The injured were provided with the necessary medical assistance. Representatives of the security forces and medical workers are working at the site of the attack.

Information about the consequences of the attack and the extent of the damage is being уточнено.

As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, there are fatalities; the number of victims is being уточнено – Regional Military Administration