Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Elon Musk, head of DOGE in the Trump administration, called for a review of the use of US military aid to Ukraine. The Trump administration is considering suspending all arms supplies to Kyiv.
Billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the Trump Administration's Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) , has announced the need to verify all military aid allocated to Ukraine. He posted the relevant publication on the social network X, UNN reports.
Time to find out what really happened to the hundreds of billions of dollars sent to Ukraine
As a reminder, the Trump administration has no plans to announce new military aid packages for Ukraine. However, previously approved arms and equipment deliveries under Biden continue to arrive in Kyiv.
The Trump administration is considering the possibility of suspending all military aid to Ukraine, following a tense meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in the Oval Office
