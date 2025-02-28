Trump and Vance announce that they are on the side of Russia in the Russian-Ukrainian war - Bolton
Former US presidential adviser John Bolton said that Trump and Vance openly supported Russia in the war against Ukraine. According to him, this poses a serious threat to US national security.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have announced that they are on Russia's side in the Russian-Ukrainian war, a catastrophic mistake for American national security. This was stated by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton on the social network X, UNN reports.
Trump and Vance announced that they are on the side of Russia in the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is a catastrophic mistake for America's national security. And let's be clear: Trump and Vance now personally own this policy. This is not the opinion of the majority of Americans who belong to any political party or none of them,
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump and Vance occurred after the President of Ukraine said that Ukraine should be given security guarantees and actively included in the negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peaceif America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a dispute with Trump.