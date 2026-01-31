Murmansk ports halted operations due to large-scale blackout in Russia's Arctic region

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:48 AM • 6782 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 13947 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 14979 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 14483 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 19453 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 11116 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 24969 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 44068 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 50323 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29425 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.8m/s
73%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideoJanuary 31, 05:18 AM • 19210 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'January 31, 06:30 AM • 22376 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 14961 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideoJanuary 31, 08:22 AM • 11255 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 9602 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 19454 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 50324 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 32743 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 37425 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 40662 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Moldova
Romania
Kharkiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 9722 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 15065 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 19618 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 18893 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 18935 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
Gold

Murmansk ports halted operations due to large-scale blackout in Russia's Arctic region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The ports of Murmansk and adjacent logistics hubs have completely ceased operations due to a critical failure in the energy system. This occurred due to the collapse of outdated power pylons, leaving strategically important facilities on Russia's Arctic coast without power.

Murmansk ports halted operations due to large-scale blackout in Russia's Arctic region

The world's largest port beyond the Arctic Circle in Murmansk, as well as the adjacent logistics hubs of the Russian Federation, have completely ceased operations due to a critical failure in the power system. As of January 31, ship loading and port terminal operations are blocked due to the collapse of outdated power poles, which left strategically important facilities on Russia's Arctic coast without power. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to Bloomberg, the energy collapse in Murmansk and Severomorsk has been ongoing for more than a week, leading to a complete halt in cargo transshipment. Even warships of the Russian Northern Fleet were forced to switch to autonomous power. Due to the lack of electricity, cranes, navigation systems, and terminals for bulk cargo are not working.

Russia allowed gasoline exports for producers until July 31, 202631.01.26, 15:03 • 1228 views

The situation is exacerbated by extreme frosts down to –28°C, which make it impossible to quickly repair power lines that were put into operation back in the 1960s.

Economic Consequences and Sanctions Exhaustion

The ports of Murmansk are key for Russian exports of coal, fertilizers, and metals, as well as part of the strategic Northern Sea Route. The cessation of operations in this region has already led to queues of tankers and dry cargo ships that cannot be loaded. Analysts emphasize that this incident is a direct consequence of chronic underfunding of civilian infrastructure: instead of updating power grids in strategic regions, the Kremlin is directing resources to waging war, which makes Russia's Arctic logistics vulnerable even to ordinary weather conditions.

Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg31.01.26, 15:12 • 1986 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Bloomberg L.P.