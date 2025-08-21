Murder on the funicular: the court granted the prosecution's request for an additional examination

During the court hearing in the case of the murder of a 16-year-old teenager on the funicular, the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, requested an additional examination. The court granted the motion, a UNN correspondent reports.

Details

The prosecution filed a motion for an additional comprehensive examination, which became necessary after the interrogation of the forensic expert and generally for a complete picture, to establish specific facts that were voiced in the examination of evidence. The court granted the motion.

"The court granted the prosecution's motion for a comprehensive forensic medical and psychological examination, the conduct of which is entrusted to the Institute of the State Specialized Institution Kyiv Expert-Forensic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine," the court's decision states.

The court also ruled to grant the defense's motion for an investigative experiment in the funicular premises where the events took place.

"The court ruled to conduct an investigative experiment to identify the circumstances of the events that occurred on April 7, 2024, at the KP "Kyivpastrans Funicular" facility. To grant permission for investigative actions and an experiment in the premises of KP "Kyivpastrans Funicular". The investigative experiment is to be conducted by September 16, 2025, inclusive," the court's decision states.

The court noted that the hearing is adjourned until September 26, 2025.

Earlier, UNN reported that today, August 21, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv interrogated former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy.

During the court hearing, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko asked the defendant if he pleaded guilty. Kosov denied his guilt.

Kravchenko also asked Kosov if he had consumed alcoholic beverages on the day of the tragedy. The accused said that he had been drinking that day. In addition, he said that exactly seven days before the incident, he had used cannabis.



Addition

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against the former employee of the State Protection Department Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, SBI investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed for hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended the preventive measure for Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court on August 20, analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

Ruslan Kravchenko also reported that, according to witnesses, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol and thus threatened those around him.