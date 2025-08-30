Murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Parubiy: gunman fired 4 shots to the chest

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, People's Deputy of the 9th convocation Andriy Parubiy was killed while returning from the gym. The shooter ambushed the deputy between trees and cars, and as soon as the man approached, he began shooting him in the back at close range. 4 shots were fired into his chest, UNN reports with reference to the telethon broadcast.

"It is now known that the police are still working here, forensic experts are working. According to preliminary data, it is known that Andriy Parubiy himself was returning from the gym, he had a sports bag. He was actually walking to his car and at that moment he was talking on the phone. His shooter was waiting between trees and cars, and as soon as the man approached, he began shooting him in the back at close range. It is known that 4 shots were fired into his chest, and there were several shots in total," said the correspondent of the "My-Ukraine" TV channel.

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later stated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in the Lviv region.

Video of Andriy Parubiy's murder in Lviv appeared. A man with a Glovo bag shot the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada in the back and fled.

Parubiy's body is still at the crime scene, it is being examined by forensic experts.