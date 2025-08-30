$41.260.00
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10300 views

Andriy Parubiy, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, was shot dead in Lviv. An unknown assailant fired several shots and then disappeared.

Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
illustrative photo

In Lviv, during a shooting that resulted in the death of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy, an unknown assailant fired several shots, a source told UNN.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, after the police were informed that a person had been shot in Lviv in the morning, it was established that Andriy Parubiy lived nearby.

The source also reported that an unknown person arrived at the scene on a bicycle, saw Parubiy, and shot the politician five times, after which he disappeared. The victim died.

Addition

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy had been shot in Lviv.

The police later stated that the shooting occurred around noon and that the political figure had died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported.

For reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an employee of the State Protection Department from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan and the head of Maidan Self-Defense.

Lilia Podolyak

