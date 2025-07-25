$41.770.01
Murder of a 17-year-old girl in Sumy region: suspect detained and charged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1352 views

As reported by the prosecutor's office, the murder of a 17-year-old girl, whose body was found in a forest belt, has been solved in Sumy region. A 28-year-old Kyiv resident has been detained and charged with premeditated murder combined with rape.

Murder of a 17-year-old girl in Sumy region: suspect detained and charged

In the Sumy region, the murder of a 17-year-old girl, whose body was found in a forest belt, has been solved. The head of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office informed the detainee of the suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Context

As UNN wrote, on July 23, the girl did not return home in the evening after a walk. The next day, during search operations in the village of Mykolaivka, Sumy district, law enforcement officers found the body of the missing person in a forest belt with signs of violent death and injuries characteristic of sexual violence.

Details

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, law enforcement officers quickly established that a 28-year-old resident of Kyiv was involved in the crime. According to preliminary data, the man invited the girl for a walk, during which he took her life. The crime was committed on a sexual basis. Currently, the man has been detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

As reported by the National Police, according to preliminary data, a conflict arose between the victim and the suspect, which ended in the fatal beating of the girl. The suspect was detained in a procedural manner. At the scene, investigators seized a number of material evidences, including clothes, phones, biological samples, and more.

The head of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office signed a notice of suspicion for the man on the fact of intentional murder of a 17-year-old girl, combined with rape - p. 10 h. 2 Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A petition is being prepared for the election of a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv
