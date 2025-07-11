People's Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko has been notified of a new suspicion - now, in addition to the article on aiding the aggressor state, a suspicion of fraud has been added. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have notified a suspicion to a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud - the message states.

According to the investigation, in 2021, the MP, through connections with the political leadership of Belarus, organized the conclusion of a mineral fertilizer supply agreement between certain business entities. In the same year, acting in conspiracy with currently unidentified persons, he informed the fertilizer supplying companies with knowingly false information that the Belarusian railway did not approve the transportation of cargo due to non-compliance of tank cars, the Prosecutor General's Office indicated.

The deputy promised to assist in resolving this issue and obtain approval from the Belarusian side. For this, the suspect demanded that the company conclude an agreement on legal assistance with a specific person - an individual entrepreneur, who was his son.

According to UNN, this refers to the company "Agrochemical Company Bastion", which belongs to an entrepreneur from Ternopil region.

Thus, from December 2021 to February 2022, the legal company transferred UAH 14.5 million to the account of this individual entrepreneur for allegedly provided legal services that were not actually provided. Thus, the People's Deputy of Ukraine seized funds in especially large amounts by deception. - the prosecutor's office said.

As reported, within the framework of the investigation of the criminal proceedings, facts of involvement of the former Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine in the said crime are being checked.

The pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceedings is carried out by the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the operational support of the SBU.

Addition

Today, UNN, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, reported that employees of the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at the former head of the Ministry of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov in a case concerning possible fraudulent actions of People's Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko.

Recall

In November 2024, Yevhen Shevchenko was notified of suspicion of high treason. According to the investigation, the people's deputy systematically disseminated the narratives of the aggressor state in his speeches and interviews. By spreading specially selected information and using various forms of manipulation, he voiced distorted facts about Ukraine's foreign and domestic political course, influencing the consciousness and opinion of citizens.