MP Shevchenko served with new fraud charges for UAH 14.5 million

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 8870 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 19440 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 23744 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
06:48 AM • 25495 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 25249 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 21790 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 22150 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 27771 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 134074 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 140851 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4m/s
41%
747mm
Popular news
Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze dronesJuly 11, 02:42 AM • 28981 views
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hitJuly 11, 03:12 AM • 33777 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 44901 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - source07:56 AM • 14695 views
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 9272 views
Publications
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 45152 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 96684 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 134064 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 140844 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 123291 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 9560 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 35079 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 176958 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 303886 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 480608 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

MP Shevchenko served with new fraud charges for UAH 14.5 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

People's Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko has been served with a notice of suspicion for fraud. He embezzled UAH 14.5 million by fraudulently inducing a company to transfer funds for alleged legal services that were not provided.

MP Shevchenko served with new fraud charges for UAH 14.5 million

People's Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko has been notified of a new suspicion - now, in addition to the article on aiding the aggressor state, a suspicion of fraud has been added. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have notified a suspicion to a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud

- the message states.

According to the investigation, in 2021, the MP, through connections with the political leadership of Belarus, organized the conclusion of a mineral fertilizer supply agreement between certain business entities. In the same year, acting in conspiracy with currently unidentified persons, he informed the fertilizer supplying companies with knowingly false information that the Belarusian railway did not approve the transportation of cargo due to non-compliance of tank cars, the Prosecutor General's Office indicated.

The deputy promised to assist in resolving this issue and obtain approval from the Belarusian side. For this, the suspect demanded that the company conclude an agreement on legal assistance with a specific person - an individual entrepreneur, who was his son.

According to UNN, this refers to the company "Agrochemical Company Bastion", which belongs to an entrepreneur from Ternopil region.

Thus, from December 2021 to February 2022, the legal company transferred UAH 14.5 million to the account of this individual entrepreneur for allegedly provided legal services that were not actually provided. Thus, the People's Deputy of Ukraine seized funds in especially large amounts by deception.

- the prosecutor's office said.

As reported, within the framework of the investigation of the criminal proceedings, facts of involvement of the former Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine in the said crime are being checked.

The pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceedings is carried out by the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the operational support of the SBU.

Addition

Today, UNN, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, reported that employees of the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at the former head of the Ministry of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov in a case concerning possible fraudulent actions of People's Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko.

Recall

In November 2024, Yevhen Shevchenko was notified of suspicion of high treason. According to the investigation, the people's deputy systematically disseminated the narratives of the aggressor state in his speeches and interviews. By spreading specially selected information and using various forms of manipulation, he voiced distorted facts about Ukraine's foreign and domestic political course, influencing the consciousness and opinion of citizens.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Belarus
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9