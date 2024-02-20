Most Ukrainians believe that Zelensky should run for a second term - KIIS

As of February 2024, slightly more than half of Ukrainians believe that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to run for a second term. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, UNN reports.

Details

Regardless of their views on the need for elections, the majority of Ukrainians (53%) believe that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should run in the next election. At the same time, KIIS noted that in December 2023, the number was 59%.

On the other hand, the share of those who believe that V. Zelensky should limit himself to one current term has increased from 34% in December 2023 to 43% in February 2024.

Residents of the West and South support V. Zelenskyy's participation in the next elections relatively the least, while residents of the Center and East support him the most.

Addendum

KIIS Executive Director Anton Grushetsky emphasized that the narrative that President is allegedly losing legitimacy in May 2024 plays into the hands of the Russian Federation. He explained that it is incredibly difficult to organize elections now.

One can have different attitudes towards President Zelenskyy - support some decisions, criticize others, but avoiding polarization and instability and maintaining the controllability of government institutions is in the interests of the whole society - Grushetsky is sure.

For reference

The survey was conducted during February 5-10, 2024. A total of 1202 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (except Crimea) were interviewed by telephone using a computer based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers.

The survey was conducted with adults (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who at the time of the survey resided in Ukraine (within the borders controlled by the Ukrainian authorities until February 24, 2022).

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.2% for indicators close to 50%, 2.7% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.4% for indicators close to 5%. In wartime, in addition to this formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added - KIIS summarized.

Recall

A KIIS poll shows that the vast majority of Ukrainians (69%) believe that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should serve as president until the end of martial law.