Most Ukrainians believe that Zelensky should run for a second term - KIIS

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95792 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110047 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152755 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156555 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252640 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174660 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165839 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148400 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227106 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30344 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26731 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33704 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 26662 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23807 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252640 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227106 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213024 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238709 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225408 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95792 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69198 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75709 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113359 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114235 views
Actual
Most Ukrainians believe that Zelensky should run for a second term - KIIS

Most Ukrainians believe that Zelensky should run for a second term - KIIS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102602 views

The majority of Ukrainians (53%) believe that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should run for a second term as head of state.

As of February 2024, slightly more than half of Ukrainians believe that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to run for a second term. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, UNN reports.

Details

Regardless of their views on the need for elections, the majority of Ukrainians (53%) believe that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should run in the next election. At the same time, KIIS noted that in December 2023, the number was 59%.

On the other hand, the share of those who believe that V. Zelensky should limit himself to one current term has increased from 34% in December 2023 to 43% in February 2024.

Among other politicians, Ukrainians still trust Zelensky the most - KIIS19.12.23, 17:57 • 27503 views

Image

Residents of the West and South support V. Zelenskyy's participation in the next elections relatively the least, while residents of the Center and East support him the most.

Image

Addendum

KIIS Executive Director Anton Grushetsky emphasized that the narrative that President is allegedly losing  legitimacy in May 2024 plays into the hands of the Russian Federation. He explained that it is incredibly difficult to organize elections now.

One can have different attitudes towards President Zelenskyy - support some decisions, criticize others, but avoiding polarization and instability and maintaining the controllability of government institutions is in the interests of the whole society

- Grushetsky is sure.

31.08.23, 17:00 • 1875875 views

For reference

The survey was conducted during  February 5-10, 2024. A total of 1202 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (except Crimea) were interviewed by telephone using a computer based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers.

The survey was conducted with adults (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who at the time of the survey resided in Ukraine (within the borders controlled by the Ukrainian authorities until February 24, 2022). 

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.2% for indicators close to 50%, 2.7% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.4% for indicators close to 5%. In wartime, in addition to this formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added

- KIIS summarized.

Recall

A KIIS poll shows that the vast majority of Ukrainians (69%) believe that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should serve as president until the end of martial law.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
kyiv-international-institute-of-sociologyKyiv International Institute of Sociology
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
krymCrimea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising