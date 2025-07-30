Mortgage on the secondary market became more expensive, on the primary market remained unchanged - NBU

In May, banks issued mortgages at a rate of 10% on the secondary real estate market, which is more than 9.7% a month earlier, and at 8% per annum on the primary market, which remained unchanged month-on-month. Mortgages were more often taken on the primary market, mostly in Kyiv Oblast and Kyiv. This is evidenced by the data from the NBU's monthly survey of banks, writes UNN.

In May, Ukrainian banks issued 599 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1.1 billion. - reported the NBU.

Briefly about the survey results:

352 loans for UAH 639.6 million were provided on the primary real estate market, of which 106 for UAH 187.2 million were secured by property rights to future real estate;

247 loans for UAH 451.1 million were provided on the secondary real estate market;

the weighted average effective rate was 8% per annum on the primary market and 10% on the secondary market;

the quality of the mortgage portfolio is good: the share of non-performing loans remains at 15%.

According to the NBU, in April, the weighted average effective rate for mortgages was 8% per annum on the primary market and 9.7% on the secondary market.

In terms of regions, the largest number of mortgage loans in May were issued:

in Kyiv Oblast (212 agreements for a total of UAH 371.3 million, or 34% of the total volume);

in the city of Kyiv (119 agreements for UAH 259.3 million);

in Lviv Oblast (39 agreements for UAH 76.6 million);

in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast (28 agreements for UAH 47.7 million);

in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (23 agreements for UAH 42.8 million).

For reference

During the survey, responses were provided by 39 banks with a share of over 95% of the total gross mortgage portfolio, of which 12 banks reported issuing new mortgage loans.

NBU: banks expect Ukrainians to take out loans and mortgages more actively