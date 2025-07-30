$41.790.01
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 24663 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 37753 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 32936 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 42130 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 48375 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 65577 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 149709 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 57588 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 74712 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Mortgage on the secondary market became more expensive, on the primary market remained unchanged - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

In May, Ukrainian banks issued 599 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1.1 billion. Most loans were granted in the primary real estate market, and Kyiv Oblast and Kyiv became leaders in terms of volume.

Mortgage on the secondary market became more expensive, on the primary market remained unchanged - NBU

In May, banks issued mortgages at a rate of 10% on the secondary real estate market, which is more than 9.7% a month earlier, and at 8% per annum on the primary market, which remained unchanged month-on-month. Mortgages were more often taken on the primary market, mostly in Kyiv Oblast and Kyiv. This is evidenced by the data from the NBU's monthly survey of banks, writes UNN.

In May, Ukrainian banks issued 599 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1.1 billion.

- reported the NBU.

Briefly about the survey results:

  • 352 loans for UAH 639.6 million were provided on the primary real estate market, of which 106 for UAH 187.2 million were secured by property rights to future real estate;
    • 247 loans for UAH 451.1 million were provided on the secondary real estate market;
      • the weighted average effective rate was 8% per annum on the primary market and 10% on the secondary market;
        • the quality of the mortgage portfolio is good: the share of non-performing loans remains at 15%.

          According to the NBU, in April, the weighted average effective rate for mortgages was 8% per annum on the primary market and 9.7% on the secondary market.

          In terms of regions, the largest number of mortgage loans in May were issued:

          • in Kyiv Oblast (212 agreements for a total of UAH 371.3 million, or 34% of the total volume);
            • in the city of Kyiv (119 agreements for UAH 259.3 million);
              • in Lviv Oblast (39 agreements for UAH 76.6 million);
                • in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast (28 agreements for UAH 47.7 million);
                  • in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (23 agreements for UAH 42.8 million).

                    For reference

                    During the survey, responses were provided by 39 banks with a share of over 95% of the total gross mortgage portfolio, of which 12 banks reported issuing new mortgage loans.

                    NBU: banks expect Ukrainians to take out loans and mortgages more actively23.07.25, 13:03 • 4952 views

                    Julia Shramko

                    Real Estate Finance
                    Lviv Oblast
                    Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
                    Kyiv Oblast
                    Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
                    Ukraine
                    Kyiv