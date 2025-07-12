Morning attack on Kharkiv: two injured and significant destruction

As a result of the morning enemy attack on Kharkiv, two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, informs UNN.

Details

"Men aged 55 and 33 were hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance," Syniehubov wrote.

In turn, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov clarified that the enemy launched 10 strikes on Kharkiv - with two KABs and eight combat drones.

The main blow was taken by an enterprise that has not been operating for several years. Several warehouse buildings caught fire - Terekhov said.

Also, according to him, one of the "Shaheds" hit a critical infrastructure object.

"In several residential buildings, windows were broken, several cars were damaged, and city electrical networks," added the mayor of Kharkiv.

Recall

In Kharkiv, on the night of Saturday, July 12, several explosions occurred. The enemy struck the city with "Shaheds" and KABs.

