The number of victims due to the Russian attack in Kharkiv has increased to 9 11 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the morning drone attack on Kharkiv, 9 people were injured, including 2 men and 7 women. Buildings were damaged, including a dental clinic and residential buildings.
9 people were injured as a result of Russia's morning drone attack on Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
Among the injured are 2 men and 7 women. One person suffered glass injuries, the rest have an acute stress reaction. All are in a mild condition, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.
Medics are providing the necessary assistance.
According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of enemy strikes on the Saltivskyi district of the city, destruction and fires occurred in a four-story non-operational building, a dental clinic, and on the roof of a residential building.
Residential buildings, a maternity hospital, shops, a garage, and cars were damaged.