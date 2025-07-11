The number of victims due to the Russian attack in Kharkiv has increased to 9 11 July 2025

9 people were injured as a result of Russia's morning drone attack on Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of injured as a result of the attack on Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv has increased to 9 - wrote Syniehubov.

Details

Among the injured are 2 men and 7 women. One person suffered glass injuries, the rest have an acute stress reaction. All are in a mild condition, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

Medics are providing the necessary assistance.

Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hit

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of enemy strikes on the Saltivskyi district of the city, destruction and fires occurred in a four-story non-operational building, a dental clinic, and on the roof of a residential building.

Residential buildings, a maternity hospital, shops, a garage, and cars were damaged.