Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2776 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 18336 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 25741 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 36215 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 46484 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 48227 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 45034 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36375 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27429 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 25671 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
More than half of today's battles on the front are in two directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

Over the past day, 92 combat engagements took place on the front, more than half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. Ukrainian defenders are repelling enemy attacks and holding their lines.

More than half of today's battles on the front are in two directions - General Staff

More than half of today's battles on the front occurred in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its summary as of 4 p.m. on July 11, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 92 combat engagements have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding their lines, and thwarting Russian plans.

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, areas of settlements, including Hremyach, Arkhypivka of Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Slavhorod, Maryine, Doroshivka of Sumy Oblast; Tymofiyivka of Kharkiv Oblast, suffered from Russian artillery shelling.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy conducted eight offensive actions today, with two combat engagements currently ongoing. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropping a total of five guided bombs, and carried out 144 shellings.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian military repelled an enemy offensive in the direction of Petro-Ivanivka. Areas of settlements Velykyi Burluk, Otradne, and Vilkhuvatka suffered from enemy air strikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced twice towards the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka, and a battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, 20 combat engagements took place today, five of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, and in the directions of Shandryholove, Torske, and Serebrianka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks today. Occupying units tried to advance near Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance in the directions of Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

The defense forces have already successfully stopped five enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and in the directions of Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka. Two more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 35 times towards the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Dachne, Oleksiivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, and Rodynske. Our defenders have already repelled 30 enemy attacks, and the battles are not subsiding. The aggressor's aviation launched KAB strikes on the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Suvorove, and Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole. Another enemy attack is still ongoing. Sichneve and Velykomykhailivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes in the areas of Poltavka, Huliaipole, and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor conducted four futile attacks towards the positions of our defenders. Lvove and Olhivka were subjected to air strikes with unguided aerial missiles.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation were observed, as indicated.

44 out of 79 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine, another 16 lost11.07.25, 13:27 • 2110 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
