44 out of 79 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine, another 16 lost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

On the night of July 11, Russia launched 79 attack UAVs, including up to 60 "Shaheds". 44 drones were shot down, another 16 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare, but hits were recorded in 8 locations.

44 out of 79 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine, another 16 lost

Russia launched 79 drones at Ukraine overnight, of which up to 60 were "Shaheds"; 44 were shot down, and another 16 were lost locationally/suppressed by electronic warfare, but there were hits in 8 places, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 11 (from 22:30 on July 10), the enemy attacked with 79 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia (up to 60 of them were "Shaheds").

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 13:00, air defense shot down 44 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, south, east, and center of the country. In addition, 16 drones were locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"19 UAVs were hit in 8 locations, and downed (fragments) fell in 3 locations," the report said.

Odesa attacked by Russia: infrastructure damaged, 8 injured reported11.07.25, 11:58 • 2322 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

