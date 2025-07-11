Odesa attacked by Russia: infrastructure damaged, 8 injured reported

As a result of the Russian attack on July 11 in Odesa, civilian infrastructure, residential and administrative buildings, and a stable were damaged; 8 people are known to have been injured, the Odesa City Council reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

