Odesa attacked by Russia: infrastructure damaged, 8 injured reported
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the daytime attack on July 11 in Odesa, civilian infrastructure, residential and administrative buildings, a stable, and cars were damaged. Currently, 8 injured people are known, who are receiving medical assistance.
As a result of the Russian attack on July 11 in Odesa, civilian infrastructure, residential and administrative buildings, and a stable were damaged; 8 people are known to have been injured, the Odesa City Council reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.
As a result of the daytime attack on July 11 in Odesa, civilian infrastructure, residential and administrative buildings, a stable, and cars were damaged. Currently, 8 people are known to have been injured, and necessary medical assistance is being provided.
Odesa under enemy drone attack - RMA11.07.25, 09:50 • 2882 views