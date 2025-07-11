Odesa under enemy drone attack - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Odesa and the district were attacked by enemy strike drones. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, urged residents to remain in shelters.
Odesa came under enemy drone attack, said Odesa Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Kiper on Friday, urging people to stay in shelters, writes UNN.
Odesa and the district, stay in shelters! The enemy is attacking with ударними drones!
