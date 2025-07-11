Odesa under enemy drone attack - RMA

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 3964 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
06:48 AM • 6608 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 11259 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 12707 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
02:07 AM • 15334 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 25817 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 119628 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 127474 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 66044 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 61240 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.4m/s
51%
746mm
Popular news
Bad weather paralyzed Cherkasy region: fallen trees and de-energized villagesJuly 11, 12:48 AM • 18489 views
Night strike on Chuhuiv: houses and hospital destroyed, there are woundedJuly 11, 01:03 AM • 12893 views
Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze drones02:42 AM • 15147 views
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hit03:12 AM • 19671 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 18831 views
Publications
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 18836 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 82207 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 119646 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 127489 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 110462 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 28055 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 170447 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 297873 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 474964 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 302042 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Odesa under enemy drone attack - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2106 views

Odesa and the district were attacked by enemy strike drones. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, urged residents to remain in shelters.

Odesa under enemy drone attack - RMA

Odesa came under enemy drone attack, said Odesa Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Kiper on Friday, urging people to stay in shelters, writes UNN.

Odesa and the district, stay in shelters! The enemy is attacking with ударними drones!

- Kiper wrote on Telegram.

6 drones in 15 minutes: Sumy attacked by Russia in the morning, there is an injured11.07.25, 09:10 • 1986 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
Oleh Kiper
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9