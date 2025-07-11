6 drones in 15 minutes: Sumy attacked by Russia in the morning, there is an injured

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 290 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 3380 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
02:07 AM • 10140 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 22261 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 112777 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 121827 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 65286 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 61087 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 43597 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 81356 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.9m/s
60%
746mm
Popular news
Bad weather paralyzed Cherkasy region: fallen trees and de-energized villages12:48 AM • 13927 views
Night strike on Chuhuiv: houses and hospital destroyed, there are wounded01:03 AM • 6176 views
Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze drones02:42 AM • 10442 views
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hit03:12 AM • 14899 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 10314 views
Publications
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 10353 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 77496 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 112780 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 121828 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 106343 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 25684 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 168282 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 295841 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 473048 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 300204 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

6 drones in 15 minutes: Sumy attacked by Russia in the morning, there is an injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

Russian troops attacked Sumy with six drones, there were no casualties, but non-residential premises were damaged. Over the day, two civilians were wounded in Sumy region as a result of shelling.

6 drones in 15 minutes: Sumy attacked by Russia in the morning, there is an injured

Russian troops attacked Sumy with drones in the morning, one person is known to have been injured. In the Sumy region, two people were wounded over the past day due to enemy shelling. This was reported on Friday by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the Sumy community with six drones for 15 minutes around 5:00 AM

- wrote Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

According to him, non-residential premises were damaged.

A resident of the Sumy community, who was injured as a result of the enemy's morning attack, sought medical attention. During the shelling, the 62-year-old woman was in the yard of her own house and was wounded. The injured person is receiving medical assistance

- Hryhorov reported.

According to the Regional Military Administration, as a result of Russian shelling of the region's territory, unfortunately, there are wounded civilians: in the Sadivska community, 2 local residents (born in 1990 and 1991) were wounded.

During the day, from the morning of July 10 to the morning of July 11, Russian troops carried out almost 120 shellings on 32 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the region. The largest number of shellings was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, dropping VOGs from UAVs and MLRS: almost 40 VOGs dropped from UAVs; 25 MLRS strikes; 15 KAB strikes. The enemy also carried out FPV drone strikes, UAVs, and NAR missile strikes on the territory of Sumy region.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed: in the Seredyno-Buda community, 7 private residential buildings, an administrative building, and a non-residential building were damaged; in the Lebedyn community, a non-residential premise was damaged; in the Mykolaiv community, a private residential building was damaged; in the Sumy community, non-residential premises were damaged.

In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year08.07.25, 12:02 • 43308 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukraine
Sumy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9