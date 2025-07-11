6 drones in 15 minutes: Sumy attacked by Russia in the morning, there is an injured

Russian troops attacked Sumy with drones in the morning, one person is known to have been injured. In the Sumy region, two people were wounded over the past day due to enemy shelling. This was reported on Friday by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the Sumy community with six drones for 15 minutes around 5:00 AM - wrote Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

According to him, non-residential premises were damaged.

A resident of the Sumy community, who was injured as a result of the enemy's morning attack, sought medical attention. During the shelling, the 62-year-old woman was in the yard of her own house and was wounded. The injured person is receiving medical assistance - Hryhorov reported.

According to the Regional Military Administration, as a result of Russian shelling of the region's territory, unfortunately, there are wounded civilians: in the Sadivska community, 2 local residents (born in 1990 and 1991) were wounded.

During the day, from the morning of July 10 to the morning of July 11, Russian troops carried out almost 120 shellings on 32 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the region. The largest number of shellings was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, dropping VOGs from UAVs and MLRS: almost 40 VOGs dropped from UAVs; 25 MLRS strikes; 15 KAB strikes. The enemy also carried out FPV drone strikes, UAVs, and NAR missile strikes on the territory of Sumy region.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed: in the Seredyno-Buda community, 7 private residential buildings, an administrative building, and a non-residential building were damaged; in the Lebedyn community, a non-residential premise was damaged; in the Mykolaiv community, a private residential building was damaged; in the Sumy community, non-residential premises were damaged.

