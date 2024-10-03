More than 750 schools in Ukraine are already working with their own educational security inspectors, who began their work in August. The inspectors ensure school security, coordinate access control and patrol the territory. This was stated by Nadiya Sytnyk, Head of the Department of Organization of the Educational Security Service of the National Police of Ukraine, during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

Educational security inspectors have been working in general secondary education since August. Already in September, more than 750 schools have their own educational security inspectors, who are working fruitfully with - Sytnyk said.

According to her, in addition to coordinating access control, patrols of educational institutions together with the State Emergency Service conducted more than 1,300 classes to practice emergency procedures.

Inspectors have already conducted more than 13,000 interactive sessions with students on various safety topics, including traffic rules, cybersecurity, bullying prevention, and more - Sytnyk added.

She added that inspectors of the educational security service also conduct explanatory work with parents.

During the educational process, inspectors of the educational security service will be constantly working in general secondary education institutions of Ukraine. They will be responsible for the safety of children, controlling access control, patrolling the territory and conducting interactive legal awareness classes.

