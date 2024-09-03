Shmyhal named five areas that the government has focused on to provide educational opportunities

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127033 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131783 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 216632 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162927 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158695 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145446 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208302 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112654 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195753 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105218 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 85581 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106948 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103761 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 72558 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 56768 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 216632 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208302 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195753 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222154 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209869 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 41349 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 56768 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153997 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153012 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156950 views
Shmyhal named five areas that the government has focused on to provide educational opportunities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10701 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal outlined 5 strategic directions of the government's work in the education sector. These include security, new technologies, the New Ukrainian School, vocational schools, and the transformation of higher education.

To provide Ukrainians with guaranteed educational opportunities, the government has focused on 5 strategic areas. In particular, these include new technologies, the transformation of higher education, and the construction and modernization of school shelters. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Yesterday, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian schoolchildren and students started the school year. This was preceded by a great deal of work done by the government on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that the main goal is to provide Ukrainians with guaranteed educational opportunities. Shmyhal said that in order to achieve this goal, the government has focused on five strategic areas.

  • Safety and accessibility. We are building and modernizing school shelters. In total, this year we have allocated a record UAH 7.5 billion for this purpose. Officers of the Educational Security Service started working yesterday. We are continuing the program of purchasing school buses.
  • The latest technology. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a new digital tool for children, teachers, and parents - the Mriya app and web portal. 40 schools from different regions of Ukraine have already joined. The tool is currently available to 100 thousand users.
  • New Ukrainian school. Last year, we allocated almost UAH 1.5 billion. This year we have allocated the same amount.
  • Creating an effective network of vocational schools. We are modernizing the material and technical base. Almost UAH 550 million has been budgeted for this purpose. Together with our partners, we will upgrade 100 vocational school workshops this year.
  • Transformation of higher education. The government has launched a pilot project to provide students with state grants. They partially or fully cover contract tuition for any bachelor's program.

Recall

Yesterday, more than 2 million schoolchildren started the school year offline and another 1 million in a mixed format. Also, more than 10 thousand schools started working offline.

Most educational institutions in Ukraine have 90% to 99% of their shelters ready30.08.24, 17:10 • 21305 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society

