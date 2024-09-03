Shmyhal named five areas that the government has focused on to provide educational opportunities

To provide Ukrainians with guaranteed educational opportunities, the government has focused on 5 strategic areas. In particular, these include new technologies, the transformation of higher education, and the construction and modernization of school shelters. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Yesterday, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian schoolchildren and students started the school year. This was preceded by a great deal of work done by the government on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - Shmyhal said.

He noted that the main goal is to provide Ukrainians with guaranteed educational opportunities. Shmyhal said that in order to achieve this goal, the government has focused on five strategic areas.

Safety and accessibility. We are building and modernizing school shelters. In total, this year we have allocated a record UAH 7.5 billion for this purpose. Officers of the Educational Security Service started working yesterday. We are continuing the program of purchasing school buses.

The latest technology. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a new digital tool for children, teachers, and parents - the Mriya app and web portal. 40 schools from different regions of Ukraine have already joined. The tool is currently available to 100 thousand users.

New Ukrainian school. Last year, we allocated almost UAH 1.5 billion. This year we have allocated the same amount.

Creating an effective network of vocational schools. We are modernizing the material and technical base. Almost UAH 550 million has been budgeted for this purpose. Together with our partners, we will upgrade 100 vocational school workshops this year.

Transformation of higher education. The government has launched a pilot project to provide students with state grants. They partially or fully cover contract tuition for any bachelor's program.

Recall

Yesterday, more than 2 million schoolchildren started the school year offline and another 1 million in a mixed format. Also, more than 10 thousand schools started working offline.

Most educational institutions in Ukraine have 90% to 99% of their shelters ready