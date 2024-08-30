Most educational institutions in Ukraine have 90% to 99% of their shelters ready

The vast majority of Ukraine is provided with shelters in educational institutions at about 90% to 99%. The level of readiness of shelters in the frontline regions remains lower and amounts to about 70%. This was reported by Janet Atayeva, Head of the Department for Representation of the State's Interests in the Field of Child Protection of the Prosecutor General's Office, during a telethon, UNN reports .

In September 2023, 69% of educational institutions were provided with shelters, which ensured the education of 57% of students. The situation has now improved significantly. The vast majority of Ukraine is covered with shelters, about 90% to 99% - Atayeva says

According to her, the situation is somewhat worse in the frontline regions.

"Today Chernihiv, Sumy and Odesa regions have a number of problems with shelters, the level of readiness of shelters is 70%," Atayeva added.

Recall

The Minister of Education reported that 10553 schools use their own or neighboring shelters. UAH 7.5 billion has been allocated for the construction of shelters in schools, with priority given to the frontline areas.