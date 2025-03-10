More than 30 countries will participate in negotiations in Paris on planning international security forces for Ukraine - AP
Negotiations on the formation of international security forces for Ukraine will take place in Paris after a potential ceasefire. Military officials from over 30 countries will participate, including representatives from NATO and Asian countries.
Military officials from over 30 countries will participate in Paris talks on the establishment of international security forces for Ukraine, AP reports on Monday, citing a French military official, as UNN writes.
Details
"Such international forces aim to deter Russia from launching a new offensive after any ceasefire in Ukraine comes into effect," the publication writes.
A long list of participants in the talks on Tuesday will also include countries from Asia and Oceania, which will join remotely, said the French official.
"The international composition of the meeting indicates how broadly France and Britain, which are working together on plans to create forces, are casting the net, seeking to build what a French official described as a coalition of nations 'capable and willing' to participate in efforts to defend Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire," the publication writes.
The forces that France and Britain plan to create aim to reassure Ukraine and deter a new large-scale Russian offensive after any ceasefire, the official said. This could include heavy weaponry and stockpiles of arms that could be sent within hours or days to assist in Ukraine's defense in the event of a Russian attack that violates any truce, the official said.
The Franco-British plan will be presented to military officials from over 30 countries during the first part of the talks on Tuesday, the official said.
The second part of the talks will include "more precise and specific" discussions, where participants will be asked to say whether their troops can contribute and in what way, the official said.
"It's not 'This is what we need,'" the official said. "It's more: 'What do you bring to the table?'"
However, the official emphasized that the final decision on whether countries will participate in the forces will be made at the political level by government leaders.
Chiefs of staff - or, in the case of Canada, their representatives - from almost all 32 countries of the NATO military alliance will participate in discussions in Paris. Three NATO countries will be absent. These are Croatia and Montenegro, which were invited but did not respond, and the United States, the official said.
The official said that the United States was not invited because European countries want to demonstrate that they can take responsibility for a significant part of Ukraine's security system after a ceasefire.
Also present will be the chiefs of staff of Ireland and Cyprus and a representative from Austria - all countries that are not NATO members but are members of the European Union.
Australia and New Zealand, which are part of the Commonwealth, as well as Japan and South Korea will listen to the talks remotely, the official said.
Ukraine will be represented by a military official who is also a member of the country's National Security and Defense Council.
