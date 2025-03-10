Starmer has scheduled a virtual meeting on peacekeepers in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Starmer plans to hold a second meeting of allies regarding the introduction of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. Leaders of NATO and Commonwealth countries willing to provide military forces will participate in the virtual meeting.
This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
"In a virtual meeting expected to take place on Saturday (March 15 – ed.), leaders of NATO and Commonwealth countries willing to provide military forces for the 'Coalition of the Willing' will participate," said the Prime Minister's spokesperson Dave Pares.
The Chief of the Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Admiral Tony Radakin, will travel to Paris on Tuesday, March 11, for a meeting of coalition officials, while UK Defence Secretary John Healey will meet with his counterparts from France, Germany, Italy, and Poland in Paris.
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will travel to Canada this week for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.
"We are focused on supporting Ukraine, ensuring a sovereign and secure Ukraine, and working on proposals for a lasting and robust peace," said Dave Pares.
Reminder
The UK is advising Ukraine on conducting peace negotiations with the United States, while Volodymyr Zelensky is flying to Saudi Arabia.
Starmer is trying to convince Trump to resume intelligence sharing with Ukraine after it was halted, as reported by The Times.