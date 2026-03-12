More than 20 individuals have been charged with the deportation of Ukrainian children, others involved are being identified - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have already notified more than 20 individuals involved in the deportation of children to Russia of suspicion. This was announced by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, commenting on the new report of the UN international commission investigating violations in Ukraine, UNN reports.

The independent international UN commission investigating violations in Ukraine has published a new report. Its main conclusion: the deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia is considered a crime against humanity. The Commission also indicates that the forced displacement of children to Russia is a war crime. - the Prosecutor General reported.

According to Kravchenko, juvenile prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office cooperated with the Commission, ensuring the provision of necessary evidentiary materials for the preparation of the report.

Deportation of 367 Ukrainian children to Russia: five representatives of the "DPR" and collaborators were served with suspicion notices

The Prosecutor General also cited data from the report:

• the removal of at least 1205 children from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv regions has been documented;

• more than 80% of children are still under Russian control;

• children were placed in families and institutions in 21 regions of the Russian Federation, granted citizenship, and included in adoption databases.

The Commission also notes that Russia is pursuing a coordinated state policy, for which officials at various levels, including the President of the Russian Federation, are responsible.

In turn, Kravchenko reminded that in March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for the President of the Russian Federation and the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights.

The work continues. Ukrainian law enforcement officers have already notified more than 20 individuals involved in the deportation of children of suspicion. Others involved are being identified. Our children are not trophies of war. We are working to return every child home to Ukraine. - the Prosecutor General summarized.

UN recognizes Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children as a crime against humanity