12:24 PM
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
Popular news
Publications
UNN Lite
Deportation of 367 Ukrainian children to Russia: five representatives of the "DPR" and collaborators were served with suspicion notices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

Five representatives of the "DPR" occupation administration and three collaborators were served with suspicion notices. They are accused of forcibly removing 367 Ukrainian children from the Donetsk region to Russia in February-March 2022.

Deportation of 367 Ukrainian children to Russia: five representatives of the "DPR" and collaborators were served with suspicion notices

Five representatives of the "DPR" occupation administration and three collaborators have been notified of suspicion for the forced removal of 367 Ukrainian children from Donetsk Oblast to Russia in February-March 2022. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Juvenile prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General notified five representatives of the "DPR" occupation administration and three collaborators of suspicion for the forced removal of 367 Ukrainian children from Donetsk Oblast to Russia (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

The investigation established that the deportation was a pre-planned operation involving the highest leadership of the Russian Federation. The leader of the "DPR" published an appeal for the "evacuation" of children on February 18, 2022, but the recording was made on February 16 - simultaneously with the preparation of the order to send children to the Rostov region.

A citizen of the Russian Federation, who served as the "Minister of Education of the DPR," ordered to stop schooling and organize the removal of pupils. Directors of boarding schools prepared lists of children and, together with local occupation administrations, coordinated the deportation.

On February 19, 2022, 364 children were taken to the Russian Federation, and another 3 on March 15, 2022. Some of the children were later placed in Russian families - a total of 159 so far.

Recall

In October, First Deputy Head of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol Vitaliy Sekretar stated that 12,000 people had been forcibly deported from temporarily occupied Crimea. This information was announced during the presentation of the media project "War Crimes in Crimea," which aims to document such crimes.

Deportation of children, ecocide and more: Prosecutor General's Office strengthens cooperation with France on Russian war crimes in Ukraine18.11.25, 10:54 • 4033 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
