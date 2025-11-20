Deportation of 367 Ukrainian children to Russia: five representatives of the "DPR" and collaborators were served with suspicion notices

Five representatives of the "DPR" occupation administration and three collaborators have been notified of suspicion for the forced removal of 367 Ukrainian children from Donetsk Oblast to Russia in February-March 2022. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Juvenile prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General notified five representatives of the "DPR" occupation administration and three collaborators of suspicion for the forced removal of 367 Ukrainian children from Donetsk Oblast to Russia (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

The investigation established that the deportation was a pre-planned operation involving the highest leadership of the Russian Federation. The leader of the "DPR" published an appeal for the "evacuation" of children on February 18, 2022, but the recording was made on February 16 - simultaneously with the preparation of the order to send children to the Rostov region.

A citizen of the Russian Federation, who served as the "Minister of Education of the DPR," ordered to stop schooling and organize the removal of pupils. Directors of boarding schools prepared lists of children and, together with local occupation administrations, coordinated the deportation.

On February 19, 2022, 364 children were taken to the Russian Federation, and another 3 on March 15, 2022. Some of the children were later placed in Russian families - a total of 159 so far.

In October, First Deputy Head of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol Vitaliy Sekretar stated that 12,000 people had been forcibly deported from temporarily occupied Crimea. This information was announced during the presentation of the media project "War Crimes in Crimea," which aims to document such crimes.

Deportation of children, ecocide and more: Prosecutor General's Office strengthens cooperation with France on Russian war crimes in Ukraine