08:43 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
07:59 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:00 AM
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
Publications
Exclusives
Deportation of children, ecocide and more: Prosecutor General's Office strengthens cooperation with France on Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine is expanding cooperation with international partners to document Russian war crimes and environmental damage. Deputy Prosecutor General Andriy Leshchenko met with a delegation from the French Ministry of Justice to discuss this issue.

Deportation of children, ecocide and more: Prosecutor General's Office strengthens cooperation with France on Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine is strengthening cooperation with foreign partners in documenting war crimes committed by the Russian Federation and the environmental damage caused by the aggressor country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Deputy Prosecutor General Andriy Leshchenko met with a delegation from the Ministry of Justice of the French Republic, led by Judge Sébastien Sider, Head of the European and International Cooperation Department.

The Ukrainian side, represented by Leshchenko, thanked the partners for their systematic support. Leshchenko also emphasized the key role of international specialists in documenting the war crimes of the Russian Federation.

About 90% of the evidence used by the Joint Investigation Team and the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression at Eurojust has been collected in Ukraine. The involvement of foreign experts is critically important for its effective use at the international level.

- Leshchenko stated.

The parties paid special attention to the Prosecutor General's Office's pilot project for assessing environmental damage caused by Russian aggression. The French also reported on the support already provided, including the participation of lawyers in the investigation of the crime of deportation of Ukrainian children, and confirmed their readiness for further steps.

Recall

The Institute for the Study of War noted that the Russian authorities encourage war crimes against Ukrainian servicemen and civilians.

Yevhen Ustimenko

