Deportation of children, ecocide and more: Prosecutor General's Office strengthens cooperation with France on Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine is strengthening cooperation with foreign partners in documenting war crimes committed by the Russian Federation and the environmental damage caused by the aggressor country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Deputy Prosecutor General Andriy Leshchenko met with a delegation from the Ministry of Justice of the French Republic, led by Judge Sébastien Sider, Head of the European and International Cooperation Department.

The Ukrainian side, represented by Leshchenko, thanked the partners for their systematic support. Leshchenko also emphasized the key role of international specialists in documenting the war crimes of the Russian Federation.

About 90% of the evidence used by the Joint Investigation Team and the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression at Eurojust has been collected in Ukraine. The involvement of foreign experts is critically important for its effective use at the international level. - Leshchenko stated.

The parties paid special attention to the Prosecutor General's Office's pilot project for assessing environmental damage caused by Russian aggression. The French also reported on the support already provided, including the participation of lawyers in the investigation of the crime of deportation of Ukrainian children, and confirmed their readiness for further steps.

Recall

The Institute for the Study of War noted that the Russian authorities encourage war crimes against Ukrainian servicemen and civilians.