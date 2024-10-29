More than 160 thousand people are to be drafted into the Armed Forces - NSDC
Kyiv • UNN
The NSDC announced plans to draft more than 160,000 people into the Armed Forces to man up to 85% of military units. The Council extended the mobilization until February 2025.
Ukraine plans to draft more than 160 thousand people into the Armed Forces. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.
"Regarding the parameters of mobilization. A total of 1 million 50 thousand citizens were drafted into the Defense Forces. It is planned to draft more than 160 thousand people. This will ensure that military units are manned up to 85%," Lytvynenko said.
At today's meeting, the Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of the general mobilization for 90 days, i.e. until February 7, 2025.
The country's defense minister stated that territorial recruitment centers and law enforcement agencies of Ukraine will be able to exchange data through an electronic system to more effectively search for people who evade service in the Armed Forces.
In September 2024 , Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expected to staff 14 new military brigades with foreign aid packages, but it failed to do so - not even four.