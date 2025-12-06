$42.180.00
December 6, 09:02 AM
Moldova requested emergency electricity assistance from Romania after Russia's attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Moldova has appealed to Romania for emergency electricity assistance after massive Russian strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure. The company Moldelectrica urges citizens to consume electricity rationally to prevent overloads.

Moldova requested emergency electricity assistance from Romania after Russia's attack on Ukraine

On Saturday, December 6, Moldova appealed to Romania for urgent assistance with electricity after massive Russian strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. This is stated in the message of the Moldovan power grid operator Moldelectrica, writes UNN.

After attacks on the Ukrainian energy system in the region adjacent to the Republic of Moldova, a large energy hub was shut down, and intersystem communication lines are loaded almost to the limit. Due to the excess of the planned flow, Moldelectrica appealed to Romania for emergency assistance.

- the message says.

The Moldovan company notes that these are "precautionary measures for the next few hours."

This will ensure the safe operation of the energy system and prevent possible overloads. At the same time, we urge citizens of the Republic of Moldova to consume electricity rationally, especially during peak hours, to reduce the risk of overloads and possible outages.

- explained Moldelectrica.

Recall

On the night of December 6, Russia attacked 10 regions of Ukraine with drones and missiles, injuring at least 8 people. More than two dozen houses, energy facilities, the railway station in Fastiv, and warehouses were damaged.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova