Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest
12:39 PM • 12963 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 13938 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 14856 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 22521 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 16316 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 38981 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 70994 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 82965 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 81344 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Moderate avalanche danger expected in the Carpathian highlands due to thaw - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Due to the thaw in the highlands of the Carpathians in Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, moderate avalanche danger (level 2) is expected. The flood situation in Ukraine is under control, most rivers have cleared of ice.

Moderate avalanche danger expected in the Carpathian highlands due to thaw - SES

Due to the thaw in the highlands of the Carpathians in Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, moderate snow avalanche danger (level 2) is expected. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service and the head of the State Agency of Water Resources of Ukraine, Ihor Hopchak.

Due to the thaw in the highlands of the Carpathians in Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, moderate snow avalanche danger (level 2) is expected. One careless step - and the slope can cause an avalanche.

- the message says.

The State Emergency Service noted that if you are planning a trip to the mountains, be as careful as possible and plan your route responsibly. Under no circumstances should you go to the mountains alone. Be sure to inform your relatives or friends where you are going and when you plan to return.

Almost 800 cases of flooding recorded in Ukraine due to spring floods - SES04.03.26, 18:09 • 3868 views

The agency also advised to install the mobile application "Rescue in the Mountains" in advance: in a critical situation, it will help instantly transmit a signal to the rescuers of the State Emergency Service and can save lives.

As Hopchak said on the air of the telethon, the flood situation in Ukraine is under control.

Ukraine anticipates active spring floods, with river levels already rising by 2.5 meters - Ministry of Economy03.03.26, 16:41 • 4492 views

He noted that snow is actively melting and ice is breaking up in Ukraine. Therefore, most rivers in the Carpathians have cleared of ice. On lowland rivers - in the sub-basins of the upper and middle Dnieper, the Southern Bug basin, floods are expected to be below normal. In the vast majority of the country - within normal limits. According to the forecasts of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, a marginal excess of the norm is expected on small rivers of Kharkiv region, the Udy River (a tributary of the Southern Bug), etc. In general, the situation in the country is under control. At the same time, in case of rapid warming or against the background of significant precipitation, the possibility of ice jams on reservoirs with water overflowing into floodplains is not excluded.

Recall

This year, floods on most rivers of Ukraine are expected to be within normal limits or lower, with the exception of Kharkiv region and the tributaries of the Southern Bug. The State Emergency Service recorded more than 800 cases of flooding, but no significant floods are predicted.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

