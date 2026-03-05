Moderate avalanche danger expected in the Carpathian highlands due to thaw - SES

Due to the thaw in the highlands of the Carpathians in Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, moderate snow avalanche danger (level 2) is expected. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service and the head of the State Agency of Water Resources of Ukraine, Ihor Hopchak.

The State Emergency Service noted that if you are planning a trip to the mountains, be as careful as possible and plan your route responsibly. Under no circumstances should you go to the mountains alone. Be sure to inform your relatives or friends where you are going and when you plan to return.

The agency also advised to install the mobile application "Rescue in the Mountains" in advance: in a critical situation, it will help instantly transmit a signal to the rescuers of the State Emergency Service and can save lives.

As Hopchak said on the air of the telethon, the flood situation in Ukraine is under control.

He noted that snow is actively melting and ice is breaking up in Ukraine. Therefore, most rivers in the Carpathians have cleared of ice. On lowland rivers - in the sub-basins of the upper and middle Dnieper, the Southern Bug basin, floods are expected to be below normal. In the vast majority of the country - within normal limits. According to the forecasts of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, a marginal excess of the norm is expected on small rivers of Kharkiv region, the Udy River (a tributary of the Southern Bug), etc. In general, the situation in the country is under control. At the same time, in case of rapid warming or against the background of significant precipitation, the possibility of ice jams on reservoirs with water overflowing into floodplains is not excluded.

This year, floods on most rivers of Ukraine are expected to be within normal limits or lower, with the exception of Kharkiv region and the tributaries of the Southern Bug. The State Emergency Service recorded more than 800 cases of flooding, but no significant floods are predicted.