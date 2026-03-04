Almost 800 cases of flooding recorded in Ukraine due to spring floods - SES

Almost 800 cases of flooding have already been recorded in Ukraine due to spring floods. In most of them, State Emergency Service units responded. This was reported during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine by Viktor Vitovetskyi, Director of the Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities of the State Emergency Service, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to rescuers, active work to address the consequences of flooding is currently underway in Odesa, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions.

We have formed and maintain in readiness special units to counter floods. They are equipped with pumps, motor pumps, all-terrain vehicles, and other necessary equipment. - noted Vitovetskyi.

At the same time, according to him, the readiness of rescuers is only part of the success. Close cooperation with local self-government bodies is important. Sometimes even 15-30 minutes of excavator work to create an alternative drainage can protect a settlement from flooding. State Emergency Service units are ready for operational interaction with communities to minimize the consequences of emergencies.

If there is a threat of flooding near you:

▪turn off electricity and gas supply;

▪move documents and valuables to a dry, safe place;

▪do not enter basements and premises with damaged electrical networks;

▪do not move on flooded roads, if necessary - evacuate to elevated areas;

▪in case of danger, call 101 or 112.