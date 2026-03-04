Almost 800 cases of flooding recorded in Ukraine due to spring floods - SES

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 6458 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 16083 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 15323 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 21886 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 49397 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 77139 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 64628 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 67447 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61842 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34935 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.2m/s
70%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returnedMarch 4, 08:18 AM • 23665 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recentlyMarch 4, 08:29 AM • 23581 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 23107 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 23193 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 14922 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 3796 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 6458 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 16083 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 23220 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 23135 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Péter Szijjártó
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideo03:04 PM • 4248 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 14951 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 30916 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 38583 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 42592 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian

Almost 800 cases of flooding recorded in Ukraine due to spring floods - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1148 views

Almost 800 cases of flooding have been recorded in Ukraine due to spring floods, with active work ongoing in Odesa, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions. The SES calls for cooperation with local authorities to minimize the consequences.

Almost 800 cases of flooding recorded in Ukraine due to spring floods - SES

Almost 800 cases of flooding have already been recorded in Ukraine due to spring floods. In most of them, State Emergency Service units responded. This was reported during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine by Viktor Vitovetskyi, Director of the Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities of the State Emergency Service, as reported by UNN

Details

According to rescuers, active work to address the consequences of flooding is currently underway in Odesa, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions. 

We have formed and maintain in readiness special units to counter floods. They are equipped with pumps, motor pumps, all-terrain vehicles, and other necessary equipment. 

- noted Vitovetskyi. 

Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?27.02.26, 17:15 • 69639 views

At the same time, according to him, the readiness of rescuers is only part of the success. Close cooperation with local self-government bodies is important. Sometimes even 15-30 minutes of excavator work to create an alternative drainage can protect a settlement from flooding. State Emergency Service units are ready for operational interaction with communities to minimize the consequences of emergencies. 

Ukraine anticipates active spring floods, with river levels already rising by 2.5 meters - Ministry of Economy03.03.26, 16:41 • 4360 views

If there is a threat of flooding near you: 

▪turn off electricity and gas supply;

▪move documents and valuables to a dry, safe place;

▪do not enter basements and premises with damaged electrical networks;

▪do not move on flooded roads, if necessary - evacuate to elevated areas;

▪in case of danger, call 101 or 112.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEvents
Technology
Energy
Power outage
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Electricity
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine