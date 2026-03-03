Ukraine anticipates active spring floods, with river levels already rising by 2.5 meters - Ministry of Economy

All natural prerequisites for a pronounced spring flood have formed in Ukraine, with water levels in many rivers already rising by an average of 2.5 meters. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Iryna Ovcharenko, as reported by the Ministry of Economy, according to UNN.

All natural prerequisites for a pronounced spring flood have formed. In most river basins, water reserves in the snow cover are at or above average climatic indicators. The soil is frozen in places by 10-70 cm, which means active surface runoff during thawing. Water levels in many rivers have already risen by an average of 2.5 meters. Additional risk factors remain ice drift and possible ice jams, which can cause local flooding or damage to hydraulic structures during thawing. - said Ovcharenko.

Ukraine prepares for floods: the most dangerous regions named, regional military administrations instructed to form equipment reserves

According to hydrologists' forecasts, flooding is possible almost throughout Ukraine. The most indicative situations are currently observed:

in the Siversky Donets basin in Kharkiv region;

in Cherkasy region;

in Odesa region, where partial flooding of households has already been recorded in five settlements.

In Kyiv, local flooding is possible in floodplain areas – particularly in the area of Natalka Park, Hydropark, Rusanivski Sady, Osokorky, and Trukhaniv Island.

According to Ovcharenko, the spring period is key for checking the condition of hydraulic infrastructure. All state-owned facilities have been inspected and are ready for flood and high water passage.

Small rivers, polluted and regulated by hydraulic structures that have not been repaired for years, and this is taking its toll. This is where local flooding occurs. Therefore, local communities should pay attention to these objects now. - added Ovcharenko.

Recall

This spring, Ukraine expects a rise in water levels due to a large amount of snow, which may lead to flooding in some regions. Experts predict a 0.2-0.7 meter increase in water levels, as well as possible flooding of residential buildings on the Southern Bug and in Kropyvnytskyi. For Kyiv, the threat of flooding also exists, especially for low-lying areas of the left bank.