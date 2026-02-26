$43.240.02
Popular news
Ukraine prepares for floods: the most dangerous regions named, regional military administrations instructed to form equipment reserves

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Government officials held a meeting on preparations for spring floods, which are expected to begin in late March in the central regions. A more difficult situation is predicted in the Carpathian region and Odesa Oblast; the State Emergency Service and regional military administrations are forming equipment reserves.

Ukraine prepares for floods: the most dangerous regions named, regional military administrations instructed to form equipment reserves

Government officials held a meeting on preparations for spring floods. In the central regions, the onset of floods is expected as early as the end of March. The situation may be more difficult in the Carpathian region and Odesa region. As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported, the State Emergency Service and the heads of regional military administrations were instructed to form reserves of necessary equipment, and a mechanism for supporting people and communities is also being prepared, UNN reports.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, the meeting on preparations for spring floods was held with the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Social Policy, and the head of the State Emergency Service.

According to forecasts, in the central regions, the onset of floods is expected as early as the end of March. The potential danger is primarily for these regions. The situation may be more difficult in the Carpathian region and Odesa region. Situation centers are operating in all regions. Constant information exchange between the regional military administrations and the State Emergency Service, as well as round-the-clock monitoring of the hydrological situation, is ensured.

- the Prime Minister reported.

Svyrydenko added that the State Emergency Service and the heads of regional military administrations were instructed to form reserves of necessary equipment, fuel, and supplies for rapid response and elimination of possible consequences.

We are also preparing a mechanism to support people and communities in case of flooding. We are creating a Commission for the elimination of consequences, assistance to victims, payment of financial aid, including for children's recreation, and additional support for vulnerable groups - the Prime Minister summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

