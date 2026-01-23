Mobilized personnel were taken off the training ground for money: an instructor of the BZVP training center was detained in Rivne region

In Rivne region, law enforcement officers exposed a scheme for the illegal removal of mobilized personnel from a training center, and detained an instructor of the basic general military training center, UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of internal security units of the National Police and the operational command "West", detained an instructor of the basic general military training (BZVP) center in Rivne region. According to the investigation, he organized the illegal departure of mobilized servicemen from the training ground - the report says.

According to law enforcement officers, the instructor offered to help one of the mobilized men, who arrived at the training center for training, to leave the territory of the training ground. The "cost" of returning home was 3 thousand US dollars. By agreement, the man was to hand over 1 thousand dollars directly at the training ground, and his mother was to hand over another 2 thousand after her son was taken out of the training center.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained the instructor while receiving the first part of the funds - 1 thousand US dollars.

According to preliminary data, the suspect did not act alone. The investigation established that since the end of 2025, mobilized men have been systematically taken out of the training ground for money. The cost of such a "service" usually amounted to 3 thousand US dollars, but could increase depending on the financial capabilities of the so-called clients.

Forged passes and other means of conspiracy were used for the illegal removal of servicemen, including documents that imitated orders from high-ranking military officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation are checking other employees of the training center, as well as civilians who may have been involved in organizing this scheme.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - organization of desertion under martial law, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons. The man was remanded in custody without the possibility of bail.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment.

