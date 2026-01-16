Earned over $300,000 from "draft dodgers": Head of Military Medical Commission detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

Photo: SBU

Law enforcement officers in Dnipropetrovsk region exposed the head of the district military medical commission - over 300,000 US dollars were found and seized from her. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

As the investigation established, the official, together with an intermediary, systematically received undue benefits for making decisions on the unsuitability or limited suitability of conscripts for military service.

In total, law enforcement officers documented more than 20 episodes of receiving undue benefits. During searches, over 307,000 US dollars in cash were seized from the head of the military medical commission, and another 90,000 US dollars from the intermediary.

The detainees were notified of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1, Parts 1, 3 of Article 368 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations and acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt of undue benefits by an official, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1, Parts 1, 2 of Article 369-2 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations and abuse of influence, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The perpetrators face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

