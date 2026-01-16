Earned over $300,000 from "draft dodgers": Head of Military Medical Commission detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:50 AM • 2382 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 9598 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
05:32 AM • 15666 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 19701 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 30809 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 35487 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 72594 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 82548 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 39770 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 35394 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacksVideoJanuary 16, 04:12 AM • 11450 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16Photo04:55 AM • 14663 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhoto05:20 AM • 12387 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences07:54 AM • 5672 views
NABU has turned into a cheap PR agency - Tymoshenko in court08:07 AM • 4288 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 23573 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 55834 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 72587 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 82541 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 68172 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Great Britain
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 14555 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 26914 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 48356 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 81913 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 72613 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Truth Social

Earned over $300,000 from "draft dodgers": Head of Military Medical Commission detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of a district Military Medical Commission systematically received bribes for declaring conscripts unfit for service. Law enforcement officers seized over $307,000 from her.

Earned over $300,000 from "draft dodgers": Head of Military Medical Commission detained in Dnipropetrovsk region
Photo: SBU

Law enforcement officers in Dnipropetrovsk region exposed the head of the district military medical commission - over 300,000 US dollars were found and seized from her. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

As the investigation established, the official, together with an intermediary, systematically received undue benefits for making decisions on the unsuitability or limited suitability of conscripts for military service.

In total, law enforcement officers documented more than 20 episodes of receiving undue benefits. During searches, over 307,000 US dollars in cash were seized from the head of the military medical commission, and another 90,000 US dollars from the intermediary.

The detainees were notified of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1, Parts 1, 3 of Article 368 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations and acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt of undue benefits by an official, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);
    • Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1, Parts 1, 2 of Article 369-2 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations and abuse of influence, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

      The perpetrators face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

      Recall

      The Third Appellate Administrative Court ruled that TCC employees do not have the right to detain citizens and forcibly deliver them to centers. This can only be done by the police in case of a person's search.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyCrimes and emergencies
      Search
      Mobilization
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      TCC and SP
      Prosecutor General of Ukraine
      Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
      Security Service of Ukraine
      Armed Forces of Ukraine