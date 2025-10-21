Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCC

Zolochiv District Court of Lviv Oblast fined the acting head of the district TCC for mobilizing the only son of a seriously ill man. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court's verdict, published in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

Details

The name of the accused is not mentioned in the verdict, but the media reports that it is Bohdan Oslab. He was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 172-14 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (Exceeding power or official authority by a military official, committed during a special period).

The acting head of the TCC was fined two thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, which amounts to 34,000 hryvnias.

If not paid within 15 days, the fine amount is subject to doubling, i.e., to 68,000 hryvnias. This is provided for by Articles 307-308 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

In addition, the accused was ordered to pay a court fee to the state in the amount of 605.60 hryvnias.

Context

In the autumn of 2025, the TCC in Lviv Oblast mobilized a man whose disabled father was left unsupervised. This happened in the village of Sasiv, Zolochiv district.

As a result, the disabled man was left alone in his home and could not independently manage a large household.

The relevant authorities reacted: the mobilized man was released after the prosecutor's office intervened, and an official investigation was launched against the TCC officials.

Recall

