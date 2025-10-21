$41.760.03
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn Hanich
Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1920 views

The court fined the acting head of the district TCC 34,000 hryvnias for mobilizing the only son of a seriously ill man. If the fine is not paid within 15 days, the amount will double to 68,000 hryvnias.

Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCC

Zolochiv District Court of Lviv Oblast fined the acting head of the district TCC for mobilizing the only son of a seriously ill man. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court's verdict, published in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

Details

The name of the accused is not mentioned in the verdict, but the media reports that it is Bohdan Oslab. He was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 172-14 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (Exceeding power or official authority by a military official, committed during a special period).

The acting head of the TCC was fined two thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, which amounts to 34,000 hryvnias.

If not paid within 15 days, the fine amount is subject to doubling, i.e., to 68,000 hryvnias. This is provided for by Articles 307-308 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

In addition, the accused was ordered to pay a court fee to the state in the amount of 605.60 hryvnias.

Context

In the autumn of 2025, the TCC in Lviv Oblast mobilized a man whose disabled father was left unsupervised. This happened in the village of Sasiv, Zolochiv district.

As a result, the disabled man was left alone in his home and could not independently manage a large household.

The relevant authorities reacted: the mobilized man was released after the prosecutor's office intervened, and an official investigation was launched against the TCC officials.

Recall

In Ternopil Oblast, two men in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class launched a brazen attack on the official vehicle of the territorial recruitment center. The incident occurred on October 17 at about 11:40 AM near the village of Plebanivka, Terebovlia community.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Lviv Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Ukraine