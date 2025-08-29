$41.260.06
Mobilization of a single father in Zaporizhzhia: TCC denied information about illegal detention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

Zaporizhzhia TCC denied the illegal mobilization of single father Volodymyr Strakhov, stating compliance with legislation. The man did not provide documents for deferment and was deemed fit by the military medical commission.

Mobilization of a single father in Zaporizhzhia: TCC denied information about illegal detention

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support refuted information about the illegal detention and mobilization of single father Volodymyr Strakhov by servicemen of the Berdiansk RTCC and SP. The department emphasized that the procedure took place in full compliance with the norms of current legislation, writes UNN with reference to the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCC and SP.

Details

According to the TCC, on July 26 at 10:00 PM, during a document check at one of the checkpoints in Zaporizhzhia, National Police officers found that Strakhov did not have military registration documents.

According to the resolution, he was taken to the Berdiansk District TCC and SP to clarify data. At the same time, military personnel from other TCCs and SPs of the Zaporizhzhia region did not participate in the incident.

During the check and interview at the Berdiansk RTCC and SP, citizen Volodymyr Strakhov did not provide any information or documents that would indicate his right to deferment from mobilization for a special period.

- explained the military enlistment office.

The TCC also clarified that after passing the military medical commission, which recognized the man as fit, a mobilization order and a referral to a training center were issued.

No illegal actions were committed against citizen Volodymyr Strakhov.

- noted the TCC.

Addition

In the Rivne region, a conscript, Vitaliy Sakharuk, born in 1991, died at the TCC. According to preliminary data, the cause of death was a heart failure attack.

In Odesa, a conflict was recorded during mobilization measures, where a citizen tried to escape detention. The Odesa TCC and SP state that the video does not reflect the full picture of events.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
National Police of Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa