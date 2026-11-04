Mobile connectivity is not shut down during alerts in Ukraine: why an old fake is spreading online again

An old fake story has resurfaced online claiming that a “law has been adopted to shut down mobile communications and the internet during air-raid alerts.” In fact, no decisions or laws restricting communications during alerts have been adopted. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported this, according to UNN.

Details

Users are being urged to urgently connect an “autonomous system,” supposedly created by the government and mobile operators, so as not to be left without missile alerts. The links for selecting mobile operators in such messages lead to the same anonymous Telegram channel featuring news and advertising — the post says.

The Center stated that the purpose of such disinformation is to exploit Ukrainians’ fear of being left without information about threats in order to increase the channels’ audiences and continue making money from advertising.

Recall

Earlier, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported that the hacker group UAC-0050, linked to law enforcement structures of the Russian Federation, was sending emails about “repaying an electricity debt,” allegedly on behalf of an accountant at the company “DTEK Energy.”